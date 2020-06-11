Pulses Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:27:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mahoba(UP)324.706.082716.904875487513.77
Khategaon(MP)200.95216.46579.676000800066.67
Haatpipliya(MP)128.6219387.88129.2844153815-
Atarra(UP)75.0025488.304875487512.07
Lucknow(UP)49.00NC2451.50473047002.38
Goluwala(Raj)43.90-8.92521.9538633770-3.43
Lucknow(UP)40.002.562080.5071807160-
Charkhari(UP)40.0042.86230.8036803650-17.30
Lucknow(UP)36.00-5.26800.0073807360-
Barhaj(UP)36.00-16.281030.0049504925-5.26
Ghaziabad(UP)33.0032972.0049504960-4.81
Savarkundla(Guj)30.0020473.7037203700-16.65
Muskara(UP)28.000.72596.504875487521.88
Lucknow(UP)25.0025435.509500955037.09
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00166.67330.0093009300-
Lucknow(UP)23.00-20.691097.508675866030.65
Lucknow(UP)20.00-13.041190.50547554504.48
Khujner(MP)18.80-11.32346.0037403750-10.95
Bijay Nagar(Raj)16.00-25.581385.4036903690-13.18
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0016.67751.509000900038.46
Muradabad(UP)14.007.69655.5048904880-1.21
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00NC668.008000800033.33
Sangriya(Raj)9.00-88.22186.5038554875-
Mahoba(UP)8.4012351.404765475017.95
Badayoun(UP)6.8070532.0048654875-0.71
Asansol(WB)6.40-4.48205.699500950055.74
Mahoba(UP)6.20NC61.005480548032.37
Ajuha(UP)5.0025714.108550855044.92
Dadri(UP)5.0025231.008900890045.90
Dadri(UP)5.0025101.009150918040.77
Asansol(WB)5.00-3.85118.94104001040036.84
Muradabad(UP)4.0010046.407440744030.53
Dadri(UP)4.00-20252.00570056503.64
Dadri(UP)4.00-20304.0049504930-3.88
Rasda(UP)4.0033.3383.7048754890-
Rudauli(UP)3.70NC229.7047604760-
Savarkundla(Guj)3.00208.7061636125-
Basti(UP)3.0020113.90492049000.41
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38167.50476047601.28
Balrampur(UP)3.00-25137.5049004900-2.00
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-28.57155.90472047001.51
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6776.50472047001.94
Ajuha(UP)2.50-10.7146.107350740026.18
Gazipur(UP)2.5025141.90552055202.99
Safdarganj(UP)2.50NC122.7048004750-4.00
Jangipura(UP)2.50-16.6770.70476047502.37
Kadiri(Guj)2.20-2.203200--
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3371.70465046602.20
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2072.907150715044.44
Dadri(UP)2.00-20201.007900788042.34
Dadri(UP)2.0010074.0082008200-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-2095.907200720021.01
Naugarh(UP)1.80NC102.00493049200.10
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.33171.5049004900-1.51
Puranpur(UP)1.60NC4.6048604860-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.502563.60572057005.44
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-5093.1048504800-0.82
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.2596.009040905043.95
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.2590.80513051508.69
Puranpur(UP)1.50NC10.0072107210-
Balrampur(UP)1.505048.8074007400-
Jangipura(UP)1.50-37.551.109060907047.32
Puranpur(UP)1.4016.675.4074907500-
Naanpara(UP)1.40-22.2252.9048504880-4.90
Soharatgarh(UP)1.308.3345.90587058855.77
Soharatgarh(UP)1.303049.8049104920-1.50
Puranpur(UP)1.30-7.1416.3058105810-
Puranpur(UP)1.308.3317.4089508930-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC59.30498049753.75
Achalda(UP)1.202055.8046504600-
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC21.2586808675-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC127.0024002800-55.56
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3334.508400850020.86
Jahangirabad(UP)1.0011.1149.708900890047.11
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002521.909040900038.54
Mawana(UP)1.00-9.095.2048804885-
Muradabad(UP)1.00-50134.107200713033.33
Gazipur(UP)1.00-50140.709080907046.93
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC33.007700777018.46
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2022.4056805675-
Bharwari(UP)0.80-11.113.9047504740-
Muskara(UP)0.70-12.529.808100810043.36
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.60-97.211385.4032083690-24.52
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-4043.1047204650-2.88
Madhoganj(UP)0.60NC12.7070507000-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2511.1087008750-
MasurDal
Lucknow(UP)28.0086.67921.00546554656.32
Dadri(UP)3.00-25244.007380735027.24
Gazipur(UP)2.4020137.606300630028.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202059.107300730021.16
Peas(Dry)
Mahoba(UP)227.00-1.732318.90428542703.50
Lucknow(UP)27.00-27.031258.005340533013.62
Muskara(UP)26.10-2.61818.80450044503.45
Ghaziabad(UP)21.0075291.0062206220-
Asansol(WB)8.203.8322.096700670048.89
Basti(UP)4.50-25228.20465046500.43
Mothkur(UP)4.006082.0042504200-
Muradabad(UP)3.0050171.20513051209.85
Dadri(UP)3.00-25120.006050810026.04
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50-16.67244.3046504650-1.06
Ait(UP)2.50-43.1846.3041504150-16.67
Naugarh(UP)2.00-13.04118.6046404630-2.32
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.3384.205370537016.74
Jaunpur(UP)1.802051.90552555005.64
Balrampur(UP)1.505028.705200530010.64
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-7.6931.2046504650-1.38
Naanpara(UP)0.80-42.8611.3051505150-
Nawabganj(UP)0.7016.6712.2051005100-
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
