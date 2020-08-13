Pulses Prices

as on : 13-08-2020 02:00:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Arasikere(Kar)10.00-78.72464.0044004200-
Devariya(UP)6.5030293.20846084504.12
Karvi(UP)4.50-10223.2048004800-6.34
Mahoba(UP)4.00-40.3463.5048004810-6.80
Balrampur(UP)3.0020105.508200820034.43
Gazipur(UP)2.5056.25129.50840085003.70
Jangipura(UP)2.402072.50840084702.44
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-4.1735.9080008000-5.88
Banda(UP)2.0010052.108575860017.06
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC86.007900790023.44
Fatehpur(UP)1.5036.3679.50841584000.90
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC61.70552055206.15
Agra(UP)1.50NC80.0043504350-12.65
Agra(UP)1.50NC122.10857085705.15
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2566.80821081807.60
Charra(UP)1.40-17.6544.7081008100-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30-56.6749.80844084404.84
Atarra(UP)1.205010.9086008600-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.0047004800NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC53.0095009500NC
Aligarh(UP)1.00NC156.5042004250-15.15
Unnao(UP)0.9028.5729.408200820011.95
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC42.70836083602.58
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC39.408450844517.36
Muskara(UP)0.80-46.67139.2048004800-6.80
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-12.568.808200820016.81
Beans
Khategaon(MP)201.0011451.721109.89530034002.12
Merta City(Raj)68.30-34.77843.5039923865-3.22
Agra(UP)18.5023.331479.00506050701.61
Karvi(UP)17.0021.43730.5040854100NC
Maudaha(UP)15.00-3.23223.90410044501.23
Aligarh(UP)14.00-6.671293.00510051502.00
Muskara(UP)11.509.52987.80415044003.75
Nanjangud(Kar)6.00200100.0029002900-
Ballia(UP)6.00100156.0049104925-
Gondal(UP)5.5010450.0047504750-5.94
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC631.3048804875-1.41
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-751085.6039003900-4.88
Mahoba(UP)4.80-48.393552.70438544605.41
Rasda(UP)4.0033.33148.8048754880-
Jangipura(UP)3.6080120.1049005700-2.39
Jhansi(UP)3.5016.67116.1042054215-6.14
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-78.57519.0066006800-
Dimapur(Nag)3.00-62.579.005300450076.67
Basti(UP)3.0020159.4048404840-4.54
Mahoba(UP)3.00-40529.404730477017.66
Agra(UP)3.005031.20574057605.13
Gazipur(UP)2.6073.33198.6056005720-1.75
Jangipura(UP)2.6013.0488.008850888043.90
Atarra(UP)2.50-28.57741.8041004050-0.61
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC80.90655065507.38
Agra(UP)2.5066.6751.708950898012.16
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.40-11.1129.6090009000-5.26
Devariya(UP)2.2010171.7054455440-5.30
Kustagi(Kar)2.00-71.43145.0043005500-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC134.009600960014.29
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC54.00107001070022.99
Aligarh(UP)2.00NC84.5057005750-10.24
Devariya(UP)2.00-20173.5048104800-4.18
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC126.906800675021.43
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC123.2047504750-0.42
Agra(UP)2.00100135.00604060709.82
Gazipur(UP)2.00-42.86228.2049004950-3.92
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.33198.00520046004.00
Jhansi(UP)1.8020160.804780479019.20
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-5572.0048504865-4.43
Mahoba(UP)1.70-54.0582.405810584026.99
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60-64.4468.3054305450-5.81
Balrampur(UP)1.606075.3071007200-
Mothkur(UP)1.50-40149.5041404100-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.507.14211.8048504860-3.77
Gazipur(UP)1.50-25185.608860890036.31
Charra(UP)1.30-13.3346.7080508050-
Fatehpur(UP)1.3085.7173.90480048253.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.2010080.2054105400-0.37
Fatehpur(UP)1.2033.3386.308550854033.28
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC93.6052505260-5.41
Achalda(UP)1.20-4099.9043004250-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00-5069.0025002000-
Honnali(Kar)1.00-5076.0015001500-45.12
Kadur(Kar)1.00-5029.0025011200-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC176.005000480038.89
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC68.0066006600-4.35
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC29.0066006600-1.49
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.0011.114.0040003900-
Banda(UP)1.00NC196.90604060405.04
Fatehpur(UP)1.002537.808700870026.27
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC72.308350835528.96
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC85.6048604860-3.28
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC33.008650874017.69
Agra(UP)1.00NC153.908880888029.07
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-68617.706023524320.77
Gondal(UP)0.8014.2963.2078507850-
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-68123.20495049801.85
Atarra(UP)0.70-3013.6086008600-
Jaunpur(UP)0.7016.671.9056505650-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC86.20484648404.22
MasurDal
Gazipur(UP)2.00-20185.506700676024.07
Agra(UP)1.50NC135.007560755013.68
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202085.207350743012.64
Peas(Dry)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.00-16.672573.005200520018.18
Basti(UP)9.0028.57350.20514051407.53
Maudaha(UP)8.00-33.33616.50532052009.69
Muskara(UP)6.00-7.691227.305200520015.56
Gondal(UP)4.4010265.3044005400-14.81
Mahoba(UP)4.20-403306.205320527012.71
Ballia(UP)2.50NC106.00530053409.50
Sahiyapur(UP)2.5013.64319.20515051507.85
Devariya(UP)2.50-68.75172.10514025707.31
Gazipur(UP)2.40-20133.90534053508.32
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60-54.2952.50514051657.64
Jhansi(UP)1.50-16.6798.505335533024.50
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC47.405300530012.77
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-50259.0043004300-8.32
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.60-5065.6054555440-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 13, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.