Pulses rule higher in Indore mandis

Krishna Jha Indore | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

The majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis remained on the boil following reports of pest and damage to the crops on account of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Besides, improved buying added to an uptrend in pulses and pulse seeds with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,500-6,700 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,100-5,800. Compared to last week, moong is ruling ₹100 a quintal higher. Moong dal ruled at ₹8,000- 8,100, moong dal (bold) at ₹8,350-8,550, while moong mongar was quoted at ₹8,750-9,150 a quintal. Urad also traded higher with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal (up ₹200 from last week). Urad dal ruled at ₹8,400-8,500, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹9,100-9,300 a quintal.

Weak availability of domestic and imported stock also lifted tur with tur (Maharashtra) here today being quoted at ₹6,200-6,250 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,300-6,100 a quintal. In the past one week tur has gained ₹200-300in Indore mandis.

