Pulses show mixed trend

Pulse seeds showed a mixed trend in Indore with tur and chana trading higher with demand outstripping availability. Tur has been witnessing an uptrend in Indore mandis for the past few days on weak availability of domestic stock and imported lemon tur, with tur (Maharashtra) today rising to ₹7,300 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) rose to ₹6,000-7,100 a quintal. Rise in tur also lifted its dal with tur dal (sawa no.) today being quoted at ₹9,700-9,800, turt dal (full) at ₹9,900-10,000, while tur marka was quoted at ₹10,100 a quintal. Rally also continued in chana on weak availability and rise in buying support from the millers ahead of festival season with chana (kanta) today rose to ₹5,475-5,500 a quintal. Chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹6,600-6,700, while chana dal (bold) was quoted at ₹7,000-7,100 a quintal.

Masur ruled firm on weak availability with masur (bold) today being quoted at Rs 5650-75 a quintal. Masur dal (medium) ruled at Rs 6,800-Rs 6,900, while masur dal (bold) was quoted at Rs 7,000-Rs 7,100 a quintal. Urad declined by ₹200 at ₹7,300-7,500 a quintal on decline in buying support at higher rate. Compared to last week urad is ruling ₹500 lower.

Moong ruled stable on subdued demand with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal, moong (average) was quoted at ₹6,000- 6,500.