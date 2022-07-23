QMills Body urges Centre to restrict comber noil exports for domestic needs

The Open-end Spinning Mills Association (OSMA) has urged the Central government to allow the export of comber noil, a by-product of the yarn spinning process, which is used in many applications, only after meeting domestic needs.

The Indian government should ensure that the export of comber noil is allowed when they are available in excess after meeting the domestic requirement of the commodity, a statement quoting Arul Mozhi, President of the Coimbatore-based Open-end Spinning Mills Association, said.

While production of open-end spinning mills has increased, the availability of comber noil, one of the raw materials that mills primarily depend upon, is becoming scarce due to the export of the same to European markets. There are 75 to 100 open-end spinning mills in Coimbatore and more than 500 across Tamil Nadu.

South India makes 25 lakh kg of grey yarn per day and the requirement of the comber noil for the same is about 15 lakh kg per day. But, it is not available due to diversion to exports.

The grey yarn made by these open-end mills is used to make nighties, bed sheets, pillow covers, lungies, floor spreads, and many other low-end products.

“Cotton waste is exported at ₹80 a kilo. The buyer abroad makes it into finished products and sends them back to us for a huge price. Imagine the revenue that could be generated in India if this material is given to the domestic market first, and it is made into a finished product here and then, exported to foreign nations,” stated Arul Mozhi.

“We will make representations by joining hands with the open-end spelling mills in the North and urge the Central Government not to allow the export of this material but first, give it to domestic players”, he said.