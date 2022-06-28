Rain clouds ring foothills of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh 

The 24 hours ending 8.30 am today (Tuesday) saw thunderstorms lash isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Uttarakhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha as an indifferent monsoon pulled itself together to conjure up an impending spell over parts of Central India and North-West India, as forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Showers over Central India

This was after Monday witnessed rain or thundershowers at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka; at many places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada; and at a few places over East Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, the IMD said in an update. The rain deficit logged in for the country as a whole until Monday evening was at 10 per cent.

Not very heavy on Monday

Also on Monday, rain or thundershowers lashed isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rayalaseema, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) till 5.30 pm were: Pasighat and Mahabaleshwar — 4 each; Harnai and Bajpe — 3 each; Nagpur — 2; Cooch Behar, Cuttack, Fursatganj, Sidhi, Alibagh, Goa, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Long Island — 1 each.

Clouds gather along foothills

As for this (Tuesday) morning, rain clouds swarmed along the Himalayan foothills of West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as the fresh spell forecast by the IMD from Monday and Tuesday over parts of North West and Central India showed signs of coming to fruition. Thunderclouds also ringed the coast of Andhra Pradesh to just North of Chennai as also the adjacent Rayalaseema meteorological subdivision in Andhra Pradesh.

Parts of Bihar, UP under cover

Clusters of red blobs of rain clouds hovered along the Himalayan foothills in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Allahabad, Farrukhabad, Dhanghadi, Kotdwara, Haridwar, Roorkee and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh; and Mandi, Manikaran, Jwalamukhi, Nangal, Shimla and Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, extending into Panchkula in neighbouring Haryana. In Bihar, clouds hung over Devdhar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Patna, Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj and Aaria; and Karandighi and Gangarampur in West Bengal.

Limited presence in South

Over the Andhra Pradesh coast and neighbourhood, clouds were spotted over Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalguda, Kavali, Nellore to the North of Chennai, Tirupati, Chittoor, Proddatur and Kurnool. In comparison, the West Coast was more or less clear, though a band of heavy clouds approached Mumbai and a less promising bank waited off the coast of Ratnagiri and Goa.