The 24 hours ending Thursday morning saw heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall over parts of the West Coast, North-West India, East and North-East India, West and Central India India as also the South Peninsula even as the respective rain-driving systems weakened, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update indicated.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Heavy to very heavy rain with extreme falls was reported from Konkan & Goa. At the same time, it is heavy to very heavy over the plains and hills of West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and heavy over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka.

Rain-bearing systems

The principal rain-bearing system over North India in the form of the East-West trough from North-West Rajasthan lingered but its eastern end did not dip into the Bay of Bengal. Instead, it nestled in the rugged terrain of Nagaland, denying itself direct moisture feed from the Bay waters. To the West, the offshore trough lay truncated from Maharashtra to Kerala. An extended alignment from South Gujarat to Kerala indicates active monsoon conditions, which was the case until Wednesday.

‘Low’ persists over North MP

The other atmospheric feature overseeing the precipitation is the low-pressure area over the central parts of North Madhya Pradesh. It lies embedded into the East-West trough and has been efficiently handling moisture feed from the Bay in the East and the Arabian Sea in the West. The ‘low’ will continue to work away using the residual moisture available in the atmosphere, but could get bolstered by a circulation likely forming in the Bay off Visakhapatnam in the next few days.

More rain forecast

Frailties with these rain systems will not prevent a matured monsoon from dishing out its best locally along the West Coast and adjoining ghats areas, foothills of the Himalayas along Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, apart from the North-Eastern States and parts of the South Peninsula.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rain for North-West India during next three days. Isolated heavy rain is likely over East Rajasthan until Monday and over Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on Friday. Over Central India, it would be light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Madhya Pradesh for two days.

Heavy rain for Konkan, Goa

As for West India, light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days and Gujarat during next two days. In the East, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is forecast for the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days. It will be isolated heavy over the plains if West Bengal on Friday, and Bihar on Friday and Monday.

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala

In the South, light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain is seen for Kerala, Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next five days. It will be isolated heavy over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during this period; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday; and over South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Monday. Isolated very heavy rain is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on Monday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit