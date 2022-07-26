Rainfall deficit in East, North-East in double digits 

With almost a week remaining in July, the most productive monsoon month, rainfall for the country as a whole was 11 per cent above normal as on Monday (yesterday), with only the East and North-East India reporting a deficit in double digits (-15 per cent). North-West India (-1 per cent) presented a vastly improved picture though Uttar Pradesh continues to be in big deficit. Central India and the South Peninsula have maintained their surplus rainfall record so far.

Uttar Pradesh in deficit

The meteorological subdivision of East Utta Pradesh (-57 per cent) has posted the highest deficit, while West Uttar Pradesh (-49 per cent) followed not too far behind, statistics from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Over East and North-East India, Jharkhand (-49 per cent), Bihar, and the plains of West Bengal (-45 per cent each) represented the driest areas. Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura have run up a shortfall of 24 per cent, while Kerala in the Southern Peninsula has fallen back into a deficit (-22 per cent).

Emerging wet spell

But these areas are expected to receive a wet spell in the next few days as the monsoon trough over Central India shifts northwards from tomorrow (Wednesday). In the South, the Bay of Bengal has tossed up a friendly cyclonic circulation (though not likely deepening as a low-pressure area as expected earlier). It is expected to stay active and guide the south-westerly flows into a south-easterly track along the Tamil Nadu coast.

Heavy clouds present

Satellite pictures this (Tuesday) morning showed heavy clouds over the East Coast from Chennai, Nellore, Kavali, Chirala, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram and Kakinada and adjoining interior Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Elsewhere, clouds hovered over West Maharashtra, across Nanded-Waghala, Latur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Akluj and Pune. In the North-West, they were spread out over Rajasthan and Gujarat across Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali, Bhinmal, Palanpur, Mahesana and Ahmedabad.

Widespread rain forecast

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning over Gujarat, Konkan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka and Telangana for three days from today. It will be scattered to fairly widespread over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Madhya Pradesh, the Ghats of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Odisha and East Gujarat today (Tuesday); Jharkhand on Thursday and Friday; Telangana, today and tomorrow; South Interior Karnataka for three days from tomorrow; and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Friday.

Rain for North-West, East

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday and Friday; and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until Saturday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Thursday to Saturday. It will be scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over West Rajasthan today (Tuesday); and East Rajasthan, today and tomorrow.

May scale up over UP

It will be scattered to fairly widespread to moderate with isolated heavy falls also over Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from tomorrow until Saturday; over Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday before rainfall picks up further. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for five days until Saturday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.