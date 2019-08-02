Rainfall profile of country to improve in second week of August

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has continued to lash West, North-West and eastern parts of India during the 24 hours ending Friday morning even as the India Met Department (IMD) put the brewing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal under watch for intensification.

May stay as such

These conditions are likely to remain fairly unchanged during the next three days with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy seen for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and East Gujarat, according to forecasts.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over North Konkan and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely along the West Coast.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over the rest of the country during this period except over South-East peninsular India (mainly Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema) where rainfall is likely to be isolated.

Improving rain profile

Meanwhile, an extended range forecast by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, All-India Coordinated Research Project on Agricultural Meteorology, Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, and the Earth System Science Organisation of the IMD speaks about improving rainfall profile into the second week of August for the country as a whole.

As per this, the ongoing week (until August 8, week-1) will see North-West India continue to record above normal rainfall while Central India may get normal to slightly above normal rainfall. But the South Peninsula (possibly excluding Kerala) and North-East India may have to make-do with below normal rainfall.

The situation will change entirely during the week that follows (August 9 to 15, week-2) when the extended range forecasts expect rains to increase from normal to above normal over most parts with above normal rainfall over the country as a whole.

Met divisions in South

As for individual Met subdivisions in the South, Kerala has received 933.1 mm of rainfall (a deficit of 32 per cent) from June 1 to August 1. Extended range weather forecasts for next two weeks (August 1 to 15 August) suggest above normal rain.

North Interior Karnataka received 239.9 mm (excess of 4 per cent); South Interior Karnataka, 269.4 mm (deficit of 25 per cent) and Coastal Karnataka, is 1,783.7 mm (deficit of 10 per cent) during this period.

Forecast suggests above normal rain for both North Interior and Coastal Karnataka while it will be normal over South Interior Karnataka week-1.

Tamil Nadu received 92.4 mm (deficit of 29 per cent) from June 1 to August 1.