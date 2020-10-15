Rains forecast for West Coast, including Mumbai

Wednesday’s well-marked low-pressure area over South Madhya Maharashtra moved westwards and lay over South Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining South Konkan this morning, sending rain bands as far North as Mumbai and South Gujarat on Thursday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said moderate to heavy rainfall (in cm) recorded till 5.30 on Thursday morning included Santacruz - 8.2; Colaba - 10.7; Ram Mandir - 4.8; Mira Road - 4.2; Dahisar - 4.4; and Bhayander - 4.3. More showers are expected later into the morning.

A nowcast valid for three to four hours in the morning said satellite and radar observations suggested that Mumbai city and suburbs may experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hr) with occasional gusty winds.

The clouds associated with the well-marked low have further moved towards the sea in anticipation of the system’s movement into East-Central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast during the next two days, and its re-intensification into a full-fledged low or even a depression.

The intensification back into a depression may throw open the doors for further intensification as it moves away from the Maharashtra-South Gujarat coasts into the deeper waters of the Arabian Sea. Some global models see a cyclone developing here, but away from the Indian coast.

Trough across Peninsular India

Meanwhile, the well-marked low had left behind a trough (narrow band of lower pressure) along the route it had traversed extending from the Bay of Bengal and across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Madhya Maharashtra and South Konkan promising variously wet weather.

Outlook for Thursday said light to moderate rainfall at most places over Konkan, Goa and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra with heavy to very heavy falls, while heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the coastal districts of South Gujarat.

An almost similar outlook for Friday as well with light to moderate rainfall being forecast at most places over Konkan and Goa; heavy to very heavy rainfall, very likely at isolated places, and heavy rainfall at isolated places also over the coastal districts of South Gujarat.

Warning to fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Maharashtra-South Gujarat coasts as also over the East-Central and adjoining North-East Arabian Sea for three days from Thursday. A similar warning is valid for Thursday over the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area, and along and off North Andaman Sea.

An extended outlook for three days from October 20 said that scattered rainfall is likely over the North Peninsular India and adjoining Gujarat; the West Coast; and Central, East and North-East India, while it would be isolated over East Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh and South Peninsula.