J Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman, Beta Group, one of the largest food products companies and owner of Nut King and Ole, won the Export Excellence award instituted by the Indo- American Chamber of Commerce. He has won the award for best Indian exporter to the USA in cashew sector.

Rajmohan Pillai received the award from P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister at the Kerala-America partnership summit 2023 held in Kochi.

Later, Pillai said cashew production in the US is negligible and it depends on import to meet the demand. The US is the leading importer of cashew kernels and it is depending on India, Vietnam, Brazil, Thailand, and Africa for imports. The health benefits of cashew consumption and the demand from cashew processing industries are the prime drivers of the market.

