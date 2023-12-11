Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, has introduced ‘NAYAZINC’, a patented zinc fertilizer designed for soil application.

A media statement said this innovation is transforming agricultural practices across various crops, soils, and agro-climatic conditions, providing farmers a highly efficient alternative to zinc sulphate.

With 16 per cent zinc, ‘NAYAZINC’ provides optimum zinc nutrition to the plants at almost one-tenth of zinc application when compared to zinc sulphate, it said,with 9 per cent magnesium also in it. ‘NAYAZINC’ boosts photosynthesis during the early growth phase.

Wide-range solutions

The statement said ‘NAYAZINC’ offers a solution suitable for a wide range of crops such as paddy, wheat, maize, sugarcane, pulses, oilseed, vegetables, cotton, sorghum, mustard, groundnut, and soyabean.

Quoting Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director of Rallis India Ltd, the statement said ‘NAYAZINC’ is a testament to the company’s dedication towards achieving its mission — ‘Serving Farmers Through Science’.

Stating that more than 45 per cent of Indian soils are low in plant-available zinc, he said ‘NAYAZINC’ is an innovative solution to enhance productivity and improve sustainability. Zinc nutrition in plants has a strong bearing, much like zinc nutrition in human beings, especially infants and babies. “Our investments in this product are intended to provide a strong foundation for healthy soil, producing healthy foods for a healthy nation,” he said.

S Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer of Rallis India Ltd, said, “Built on the principles of zinc delicately bound in a polyphosphate chain to prevent it from undesired reactions in soil, this innovative micronutrient fertilizer allows co-application with any crop nutrient source and acts as a slow-release fertilizer to improve use efficiency several times when compared with the traditional zinc sulphate. NAYAZINC represents a significant step forward in crop nutrient application.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit