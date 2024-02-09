The upcoming fasting season in connection with Ramadan which begins from next month has generated some demand for good liquoring teas at Kochi auctions.

Traders pointed out that good liquoring powdery grades were always in higher demand during the fasting season, especially in North Kerala, which is likely to continue for a month till the end of the fasting season. The Muslim-dominated areas in Kerala are willing to pay more for quality teas during the Holy month, which is a good sign in the present situation when there is a subdued demand prevailing across markets for all grades of tea.

At the same time, the Red Sea crisis continue to hit demand for orthodox leaves with a subdued buying from traditional and new export markets, traders said.

CTC offerings

Meanwhile, the offered quantity in CTC dust was down 6,29,611 kg due to lower arrivals from production centres. However, the market realised a sales percentage of 94 with a ₹1 per kg up in average prices at ₹138. The price drop was less for few popular marks, said the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis.

Upcountry buyers, loose tea traders and packeteers lent fair support, while export enquiry confined to bottom of the market.

In orthodox leaves, there was a good demand for whole leaf and brokens with buyers from CIS countries and Middle East lending fair support. However, demand from traditional exporters to these destinations was subdued. The quantity offered in orthodox was 1,79,547 kg with a sales percentage of 80. CTC leaf received a good demand from Kerala and upcountry buyers out of the 57,500 kg offered in the auctions.