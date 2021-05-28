Remnant of ‘Yaas’ pours it down on East India

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The remnant of very severe cyclone ‘Yaas’ brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to parts of East India and North-East India for a second day on Friday generating a pre-monsoon rain surplus .
The cumulative rain surplus for the country as a whole jumped overnight from 12 per cent to 18 per cent by Friday evening.
Deficit amounts have been reported from Puducherry (-35 per cent, South Peninsula) and Jammu and Kashmir (-25 per cent) and Ladakh (-26 per cent, both North-West India) alone.
As usual, North-East India, too, had its share of rain-deficit areas in Arunachal Pradesh (-27 per cent); Assam (-40 per cent); Nagaland (-45 per cent); Manipur (-32 per cent); Mizoram (-67 per cent) and Tripura (-57 per cent). Rest of the country received large excess, excess or normal showers.
Some of the States or territories have recorded a rain surplus reaching into unprecedented four-figures.
These are in Central India and led by the Union Territory of Daman and Diu (+5,224 per cent); Union Territory of Dadar and Nagar-Haveli (+2,478 per cent); and the state of Gujarat (+1,086 per cent).
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on Saturday, while maintaining a watch for the onset of the monsoon by Monday (May 31) as predicted.
Squally weather (winds speeding to 40-50 km/hr) may prevail over parts of the Arabian Sea, Northwest Arabian Sea and over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin-Maldives area and south Sri Lanka coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into seas.
Elsewhere, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 km/hr) may lash East Rajasthan; with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) over Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha; and with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Meghalaya.
