Agri Business

Remnant of ‘Yaas’ pours it down on East India

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on May 28, 2021

The very severe cyclone 'Yaas' remnant brought heavy rain and even extremely heavy rainfall to parts of East India during the 24 hours ending on Friday morning. More rain is forecast for the adjoining foothills of the Himalayas on Saturday while watching for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala stays.

Surplus pre-monsoon season for country as a whole

 

The remnant of very severe cyclone ‘Yaas’ brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to parts of East India and North-East India for a second day on Friday generating a pre-monsoon rain surplus .

The cumulative rain surplus for the country as a whole jumped overnight from 12 per cent to 18 per cent by Friday evening.

Deficit amounts have been reported from Puducherry (-35 per cent, South Peninsula) and Jammu and Kashmir (-25 per cent) and Ladakh (-26 per cent, both North-West India) alone.

Deficit trend in N-E

As usual, North-East India, too, had its share of rain-deficit areas in Arunachal Pradesh (-27 per cent); Assam (-40 per cent); Nagaland (-45 per cent); Manipur (-32 per cent); Mizoram (-67 per cent) and Tripura (-57 per cent). Rest of the country received large excess, excess or normal showers.

Some of the States or territories have recorded a rain surplus reaching into unprecedented four-figures.

These are in Central India and led by the Union Territory of Daman and Diu (+5,224 per cent); Union Territory of Dadar and Nagar-Haveli (+2,478 per cent); and the state of Gujarat (+1,086 per cent).

Monsoon watch

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on Saturday, while maintaining a watch for the onset of the monsoon by Monday (May 31) as predicted.

Squally weather (winds speeding to 40-50 km/hr) may prevail over parts of the Arabian Sea, Northwest Arabian Sea and over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin-Maldives area and south Sri Lanka coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into seas.

Elsewhere, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 km/hr) may lash East Rajasthan; with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) over Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha; and with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Meghalaya.

 

Published on May 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Monsoon
weather news
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.