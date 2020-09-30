Reports of crop damage lift tur prices

Reports of damage to tur crops in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on account of continuing rains have lifted tur in Madhya Pradesh with tur (Maharashtra) here today rising to ₹7,200. Tur (Nimari) also ruled higher at ₹5,800-7,000 a quintal. Compared to last week, tur is ruling ₹100 a quintal higher. Rise in tur also lifted it’s dal prices, with tur dal (sawa no) today being quoted at ₹9,300- 9,400, tur dal (full) at ₹9,500-9,700, while tur dal marka ruled at ₹ 9,900-10,100 a quintal respectively.

Moong and urad on the other hand ruled stable on subdued demand with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,200-7,500 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal. Moong dal (bold) was quoted at ₹8,500- 8,800, while moong mongar ruled at ₹ 9,700-10,200 a quintal. Urad also ruled steady with urad (bold) here today being quoted at ₹ 7,500-₹7,700, while urad (average) ruled at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal.