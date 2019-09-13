Rice Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)90.0028.576478.00243024308.97
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC1626.5045004500NC
Jorhat(ASM)45.00NC1196.00340034006.25
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC300.0024502450-
Naugarh(UP)37.50-9.642366.002460245019.13
Balrampur(UP)22.00-21.43431.0022502260-
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC751.0021502150-1.83
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.006.67506.50225022505.14
Jhansi(UP)7.5025141.10232523703.56
Panchpedwa(UP)6.0015.38668.1019401925-
Soharatgarh(UP)5.0042.86431.002460247018.84
Gadaura(UP)3.50133.33377.00230023007.48
Nautnava(UP)2.0033.33259.1023502250-
Anandnagar(UP)1.5050218.4023002400-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC152.50295029601.03
September 13, 2019
