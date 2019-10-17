Rice Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)140.0027.275583.00242024207.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)90.0018.421450.00279028104.30
Karimganj(ASM)60.0050220.0035003500NC
Cachar(ASM)40.001002500.0024002400NC
Gazipur(UP)38.0011.764968.503310331012.20
Mathura(UP)30.00NC675.50256025600.79
Sahiyapur(UP)13.5022.73915.502470246012.27
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.8029.41170.20310030006.16
Kishunpur(UP)4.00-33.33170.00190019005.56
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-25204.0021602160NC
Kalimpong(WB)1.20-47.8325.3028002900-39.13
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC18.0038004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.0030003200-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC86.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC87.0022002200-45.00
Published on October 17, 2019
