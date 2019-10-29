Rice Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC8700.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)275.0017.028288.0038003800-
Dhing(ASM)142.001.432488.00277027005.73
Burdwan(WB)102.00-5.561036.00235022502.17
Katwa(WB)83.00-7.161086.9723502350-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)79.00-4.821414.0023502300NC
Kalna(WB)64.504.881249.5029502950-1.67
Pandua(WB)45.00251596.0030003000NC
Howly(ASM)44.00-57.69463.001700165021.43
Naugarh(UP)42.502.412489.502490248010.67
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC2820.0024002400NC
Karimganj(ASM)40.00100660.0024502450-
Jorhat(ASM)27.50-77.081647.50340034006.25
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)27.504.96760.603400340013.33
Etawah(UP)27.00-16.921060.00257025504.90
Samsi(WB)23.004.55235.0032503400-4.41
Asansol(WB)21.0013.511934.70300030003.45
Durgapur(WB)21.0010.531347.6027202720-3.72
Nalbari(ASM)20.00-31.03423.9025002550NC
Purulia(WB)18.0050174.0026202640NC
Karvi(UP)15.0042.86385.50234023804.93
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC701.0021502150NC
Hailakandi(ASM)7.00NC90.00245024002.08
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-45.45254.20310031006.16
Nadia(WB)6.00-25386.0038003800-5.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00-16.67333.002250225040.63
Melaghar(Tri)3.005040.00280028003.70
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.50NC10.00340034003.03
Imphal(Man)2.30-4.1735.8049004700-
Khatra(WB)2.00-33.33565.40265026503.92
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC30.0038003900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.0030003000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC19.6048004800-
Achalda(UP)0.60NC22.102600260036.84
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC15.3047004400-
Published on October 29, 2019
