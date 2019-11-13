Rice Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)4319.00365.9179893.0023122397-
Pilibhit(UP)4000.00NC53212.502545260011.14
Bangalore(Kar)2050.00-28.1797238.00465046508.14
Puranpur(UP)200.001233.333810.00256025509.40
Bindki(UP)200.00-28.577078.00235023504.91
Barhaj(UP)200.0011.118443.00239024005.99
Muzzafarnagar(UP)180.0016.133180.00269526902.47
Hardoi(UP)180.00-105900.0024802450NC
Gondal(UP)145.00-3.336778.5024602460-0.40
Dhing(ASM)130.00-8.452748.00275027704.96
Mainpuri(UP)124.005.083010.0025002500-10.07
Roorkee(Utr)118.00180.951829.0025002300-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)115.00-11.544920.0021102100-5.17
Agra(UP)90.005.883877.00257025703.21
Naugarh(UP)77.503.333221.502490247510.42
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2590.0029002900-7.94
Aligarh(UP)70.00-6.673575.00255025502.00
Mathura(UP)70.0016.671295.5025702550-1.15
Saharanpur(UP)67.008.061418.5026202770NC
Jorhat(ASM)65.0044.442070.50340034006.25
Azamgarh(UP)61.5043.022972.50248024759.73
Bazpur(Utr)60.10-64.754100.5022002200-10.20
Kalipur(WB)58.0031.822182.0024002400-
Gauripur(ASM)54.00202101.5045004500NC
Kayamganj(UP)50.00251389.002690270013.98
Honnali(Kar)49.0025.64781.00185018566.94
Allahabad(UP)45.0012.51465.502600265013.04
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1100.0032603270-8.17
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3180.0024002400NC
Karimganj(ASM)40.00-20400.0035003500NC
Lakhimpur(UP)40.005.261925.00236023705.83
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1785.00270027003.85
Lalitpur(UP)38.00-51292.0023452335-9.81
Vasai(Mah)37.00-2.631327.00342534305.38
Pandua(WB)36.00-18.181924.00305031001.67
Basti(UP)35.00NC1352.50247024759.78
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-53.332232.50235022504.91
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC834.0029002900-3.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.006.67527.0025002500-3.85
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC602.40256025606.67
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00NC1201.50247024709.78
Kopaganj(UP)29.00-25.641207.00247024759.05
Bareilly(UP)27.50-50.891701.502540255010.43
Howly(ASM)26.00-27.78583.00250025006.38
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)26.008.33405.502700274017.39
Safdarganj(UP)25.0019.05569.00243025106.58
Sitapur(UP)23.004.55791.00241024155.56
Devariya(UP)21.50-4.441069.00248024809.73
Nalbari(ASM)21.0044.83559.9025002500NC
Firozabad(UP)21.0025068.2025702560-
Shamli(UP)20.00150109.0026802790-4.29
Wansi(UP)20.00-9.09842.0021102110NC
Falakata(WB)20.00NC840.0026002600-7.14
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC580.0026002600-7.14
Chorichora(UP)19.00-17.39326.002510247512.30
Sirsaganj(UP)17.0054.55401.0026202600-5.07
Akbarpur(UP)17.0017.24859.60243024308.48
Fatehpur(UP)16.50-11.76925.90237023709.72
Jhijhank(UP)16.00-32.002440--
Champadanga(WB)15.00NC493.0031503150NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)15.007.141751.0028002800NC
Chintamani(Kar)13.00NC324.002700270020.00
Panchpedwa(UP)13.00-48409.9019901990-9.95
Karvi(UP)12.5013.64483.50237023756.28
Bhivandi(Mah)12.00-42.86891.0023002400-0.86
Mahoba(UP)10.80-34.55209.9022802250-
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.603.92186.0032003200-5.88
Nawabganj(UP)10.00-16.67399.252470246014.35
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC801.00215021507.50
Kannauj(UP)10.0011.11395.502750275019.57
Badayoun(UP)9.00NC636.502650266017.78
Nadia(WB)9.0050442.0038003800-5.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.00-11.11571.40225022504.65
Khurja(UP)7.00-17.65427.3025752665-0.96
Puwaha(UP)7.00-41.67361.2025002500-0.79
Atarra(UP)6.0020294.00235023806.82
Etah(UP)6.00-25262.50257025601.18
Jhansi(UP)6.00-52130.1022652275-0.22
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00NC264.002480246014.81
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)6.0020272.5022602270-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.00-20479.0026002600-1.89
Unnao(UP)5.80-3.33127.502675270012.87
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.7029.55383.00310031006.16
Fatehabad(UP)5.50-63.33393.90232023503.11
Anandnagar(UP)5.00177.78217.602445246011.14
Kasganj(UP)5.0025220.00261026003.16
Kosikalan(UP)5.0028.21204.10255025352.00
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC162.50257525750.98
Achalda(UP)4.00566.6731.302500250031.58
Muskara(UP)3.905035.2022402360-0.88
Badda(UP)3.60-14.29133.1025002500-
Kalyani(WB)3.50-12.5163.00345034501.47
Ranaghat(WB)3.20-3.0375.20370037001.37
Mangaon(Mah)3.00-4076.0028003200-20.00
Sonamura(Tri)3.002020.0027002700-
Gadaura(UP)3.00-57.14581.50230023009.52
Khatra(WB)2.70-10576.80265026501.92
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.805.8846.4025602595-4.30
Charra(UP)1.50-2549.80255025502.00
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC42.0042503900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.003200300018.52
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC19.00110001000020.88
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC30.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC110.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC111.00420042005.00
Achnera(UP)0.70NC33.7025502550-0.39
