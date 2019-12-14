Rice Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Chintamani(Kar)64.0077.781383.002300230021.05
Pandua(WB)55.00NC2638.0031003100NC
Islampur(WB)42.0013.51844.0037003750-
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC1178.003000290011.11
Jangipura(UP)33.00-13.161202.00230023601.32
Badayoun(UP)16.5010961.502615260014.95
Ghatal(WB)16.0028536.50265027006.00
Jayas(UP)14.00288.891337.20198019752.86
Fatehabad(UP)8.0053.85430.3023202320-0.43
Nadia(WB)8.0033.33532.00385037501.32
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC415.002250225040.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC121.0030003200-3.23
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)