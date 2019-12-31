Rice Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:10:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Sehjanwa(UP)120.001001118.002465249014.12
Gazipur(UP)81.00-7.956848.50312031207.59
Naugarh(UP)73.50-13.536169.502550252514.86
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1820.003580355017.38
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.7027.94612.00310031006.16
Anandnagar(UP)2.8016.67304.402540253515.45
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC137.00330032006.45
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC152.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC153.0042004200-41.67
Mawana(UP)1.00NC48.0026602720-
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)