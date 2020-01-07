Rice Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3204.00-61030.004350-1.16
Siliguri(WB)2667.00-2667.003800--
Sultanpur(UP)450.00-3070.002375-0.21
Shahjahanpur(UP)310.00-1125.002735-16.38
Manjeri(Ker)290.00-4350.003500-NC
Hardoi(UP)260.00-4640.002440-8.93
Sehjanwa(UP)250.00NC975.002490248015.28
Gondal(UP)154.00-2376.502440--3.17
Bindki(UP)150.00-3319.002390--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)130.00-2330.002325-9.41
Mainpuri(UP)128.00-2094.502525--7.17
Pilibhit(UP)113.00-45703.002570-10.54
Azamgarh(UP)105.00-1099.002450-9.38
Bharthna(UP)100.00-1748.002580-10.26
Barhaj(UP)100.00-4510.002420-5.22
Lucknow(UP)98.00-1847.002575-10.52
Ballia(UP)90.00-1015.002360-NC
Choubepur(UP)88.00-506.652400--6.80
Agra(UP)87.00-1702.002530-0.40
Barabanki(UP)85.00-359.002400--
Aligarh(UP)80.00-1615.002550-2.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.00-2731.002700--2.53
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00-1190.002900--3.33
Mathura(UP)66.00-1204.002580--9.79
Allahabad(UP)65.00-840.502550-10.87
Bahraich(UP)63.50-344.802450-3.81
Fatehpur(UP)61.90-859.102375-4.63
Gazipur(UP)55.00-1.791250.00313031306.10
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-1823.002330-14.78
Kalna(WB)51.50-683.502300--23.33
Kicchha(Utr)50.70-369.902200--
Etawah(UP)50.00-1727.502575-10.28
Hapur(UP)50.00-110.002750--0.72
Sahiyapur(UP)50.00-20.631142.002530253013.20
Kayamganj(UP)50.00-912.002760-11.74
Jayas(UP)47.00-448.001950--2.50
Beldanga(WB)45.0012.5575.0026502650NC
Kandi(WB)45.00NC450.00261026106.53
Saharanpur(UP)44.00-1064.002700--2.35
Bareilly(UP)43.00-841.002580-10.26
Islampur(WB)40.00-444.003450--
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.00-5954.0026002600-
Faizabad(UP)37.50-338.502360-6.07
Vasai(Mah)36.00-738.003460-2.22
Lalitpur(UP)36.00-721.502450--7.20
Raiganj(WB)35.00-353.003350--
Bhivandi(Mah)32.00-605.001950--40.91
Atarra(UP)30.00-346.502200--
Basti(UP)30.00-521.502520-13.77
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.29470.0025502525-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-808.002400-6.67
Kopaganj(UP)29.00-515.002455-10.84
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)29.00-359.002740-9.60
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.80-285.404000-33.33
Jaunpur(UP)26.50-478.502345-1.52
Puranpur(UP)26.00-1318.502540-35.83
Pratapgarh(UP)25.50-175.002460--
Badayoun(UP)25.0066.67488.502620262511.02
Raibareilly(UP)25.00-731.002400-11.11
Sitapur(UP)25.00-478.502450-8.89
Dadri(UP)25.00-700.002850-2.52
Mangalore(Kar)24.00-143.003700--
Jhijhank(UP)24.00-74.002260--
Shamli(UP)22.00-239.502700--
Arasikere(Kar)20.00-20.002000--
Falakata(WB)20.00-320.002600--1.89
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.00-16.67622.00280028001.82
Durgapur(WB)19.402.11354.2527202720-
Asansol(WB)18.50-2.63393.6928202820-6.00
Farukhabad(UP)18.00-455.002750-3.77
Shahganj(UP)18.00-35.002430--
Soharatgarh(UP)17.00-1037.002520-12.00
Naanpara(UP)17.00-342.902230--3.04
Sirsaganj(UP)16.50-286.502630--4.71
Ghatal(WB)16.00-205.002700-8.00
Devariya(UP)15.00-351.002550-17.78
Medinipur(West)(WB)15.00-33.003000-9.09
Robertsganj(UP)14.00-85.602360-4.42
Chintamani(Kar)13.00-248.002600--
Fatehabad(UP)12.50-104.302320-4.50
Auraiya(UP)12.00-163.302580-19.44
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-153.002250--12.79
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)12.00-12.002400--
Rasda(UP)12.00-39.00233-16.50
Bethuadahari(WB)12.00-50.503800-5.56
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)11.50-55.903000-NC
Bangarmau(UP)11.00-118.102650-17.78
Karvi(UP)11.0037.5254.00231523305.23
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.30-31.103100-NC
Partaval(UP)10.00-270.502400--
Kalyani(WB)10.00-59.503400-NC
Dahod(Guj)9.50-394.504100--2.38
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.50-24236.3021502150NC
Ajuha(UP)9.00-61.002525--
Paliakala(UP)8.50-136.502290-1.33
Kasganj(UP)8.00-276.502560-4.92
Puwaha(UP)8.00-108.702650-12.53
Lalganj(UP)7.8011.43132.1020002000-
Safdarganj(UP)7.00-331.002350-2.17
Nadia(WB)7.00-150.003850--6.10
Bharwari(UP)6.60-6.602520--
Khurja(UP)6.00-154.702640-0.96
Badda(UP)5.50-20.202650--
Tundla(UP)5.00-80.502565-0.98
Baberu(UP)4.00-36.502280-6.05
Achalda(UP)4.00-75.102550-15.38
Tulsipur(UP)4.00-33.702425--
Uluberia(WB)3.60-14.102900--
Kosikalan(UP)3.50-28.5798.2025002540-5.30
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-82.502670-2.69
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-82.502500--4.76
Khair(UP)3.00-24.102550-1.19
Charra(UP)2.80-36.602530-1.20
Ranaghat(WB)2.80-37.103800-5.56
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.60-21.902510--1.38
Anandnagar(UP)2.404.3584.402560255513.78
Muskara(UP)1.60-25.502360-4.42
Gadaura(UP)1.40-65152.10230024009.52
Mawana(UP)1.30-25.302670--
Jasra(UP)1.20-1.202650--
Penugonda(Mah)1.00-17.004090-0.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC40.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC40.0042004200-41.67
Bilsi(UP)1.00-3.402520--
Ujhani(UP)1.00-18.802600-15.04
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-5.802500-8.70
Achnera(UP)0.80-11.602550-NC
Published on January 07, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)