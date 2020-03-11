Rice Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Soharatgarh(UP)7.50-401222.00248525204.41
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-55.56145.502550256010.87
Published on March 11, 2020
