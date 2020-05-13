Rice Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)2064.00-54.6989950.0026642670-21.07
Mandya(Kar)617.00111.3909.0025802680-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC8700.0035003500NC
Vasai(Mah)193.00451.431204.0032503410-5.80
Bangarpet(Kar)117.00-483694.0020002100-
Gondal(UP)107.507.55055.5024002400-2.04
Allahabad(UP)80.005.961776.50250025208.70
Lucknow(UP)79.00-9.23881.0024502460-7.20
Solapur(Mah)70.00-265.003670--
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0016.671386.0027002700NC
Barhaj(UP)64.00-3.037650.00252025208.15
Aligarh(UP)50.00253245.00255025501.19
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)50.0011.111782.00260025908.79
Sehjanwa(UP)50.00251927.502580260019.44
Fatehpur(UP)46.3042.461852.70241524105.00
Lakhimpur(UP)45.0012.51742.00242024304.31
Firozabad(UP)38.504.05978.1025902610-
Pilibhit(UP)38.0026.6746783.50259026104.86
Puranpur(UP)37.5078.571895.00258526154.66
Chintamani(Kar)35.00-14.631295.002200220015.79
Manvi(Kar)35.0016.67425.0019501800-
Jumpuijala(Tri)30.80-61.88227.1031003050-
Holenarsipura(Kar)25.0015074.0021002200-
Khalilabad(UP)25.00NC1180.002540253012.89
Asansol(WB)25.00-1.57792.8928502850-6.56
Durgapur(WB)25.004.17705.3528502850NC
Jaunpur(UP)24.5036.111009.70250024606.84
Basti(UP)22.0037.51025.50254025508.09
Balrampur(UP)22.00NC601.00240024004.35
Honnali(Kar)20.00-37.5231.0030003140-
Sangli(Mah)20.00-20.004250--
Muradabad(UP)18.00-21.74954.00259026002.57
Gazipur(UP)17.00-151771.0031803170-2.45
Sirsaganj(UP)17.0025.93625.0026002640-5.45
Rasda(UP)17.0013.33329.0024102440995.45
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-23.81765.002420245012.04
Atarra(UP)15.00-25594.50238023504.39
Sitapur(UP)14.70-2805.00243024302.97
Bahraich(UP)11.00NC920.30241024100.42
Amroha(UP)10.00-9.0993.5026002610NC
Karvi(UP)7.00-22.22431.00239523805.27
Milak(UP)6.002075.8025802590-
Achalda(UP)4.00-33.33217.102500245013.12
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-50175.5025302530-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC154.00265026501.92
Dahod(Guj)3.00-88.97688.40430044002.38
Sindhanur(Kar)3.00NC22.0031003800-
Khurja(UP)3.00-6.25191.90266526500.95
Mawana(UP)3.0050105.2026202615-
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-14.29405.002430245015.71
Bharwari(UP)2.807.6959.1025602550-
Balarampur(WB)1.81-1.0916.43268026502.68
Islampur(WB)1.7021.43612.3033503450-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6014.2924.5029602970-
Anandnagar(UP)1.6023.08179.50252525157.45
Raiganj(WB)1.606.67518.0033003350-
Lalganj(UP)1.5050227.5023002300-
Muskara(UP)1.40NC46.10230023601.77
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-99.143611.20256525604.69
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC63.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC62.0042004200NC
Atrauli(UP)0.70-0.702540--
Risia(UP)0.60-33.3360.4024202410-
Published on May 13, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)