Rice Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:26 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)610.001.675030.00260526005.89
Barhaj(UP)90.00507946.00250025007.30
Fatehpur(UP)43.2028.191968.30242524255.43
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-12.51817.00245024405.60
Kalipur(WB)28.00-33.332019.0024002400NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.001003895.0026702675-7.13
Puranpur(UP)20.00-35.481965.00258026004.45
Sirsaganj(UP)14.00-3.45685.00266026504.31
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.70-4.46127.90310031003.33
Hanagal(Kar)10.00-86.49536.00200019005.26
Champadanga(WB)8.00-42.86483.003450345015.00
Milak(UP)5.00-23.08100.8025602560-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5169.50266026501.33
Haridwar Union(Utr)2.00-60137.0046254625-
Islampur(WB)1.9011.76614.2035003350-
Raiganj(WB)1.9018.75519.9034003300-
Anandnagar(UP)1.5025184.20252025107.23
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC65.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC64.0042004200NC
Published on May 20, 2020
