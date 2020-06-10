Rice Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:55:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1084.0010.61101707.0041004100-9.89
Mandya(Kar)801.00-20.147047.0021001700-
Shahjahanpur(UP)480.00-7.696030.00256025654.07
Gangavathi(Kar)334.00-334.001400--
Bangarpet(Kar)262.0021.36092.0022502100-
Sultanpur(UP)180.0012.55097.0023852400-4.60
Azamgarh(UP)125.006.384608.70257525755.32
Gondal(UP)115.507.446051.0024002400-2.04
Hardoi(UP)100.0011.117782.80251025007.26
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)95.0026.675345.0023002340-2.54
Ballia(UP)90.0028.572483.00255025608.05
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00-5.882191.0027002700-1.82
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.118508.00252525256.09
Sainthia(WB)73.00-5.19228.00261026006.10
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)70.00-6.671927.002640262510.92
Allahabad(UP)65.008.332081.50250025255.04
Lohardaga(Jha)63.00-11.27177.0019501950-
Kalipur(WB)58.0011.542219.0024002400NC
Vilaspur(UP)51.0021356.70261026003.98
Aligarh(UP)50.00253620.00254025500.79
Lalitpur(UP)50.0011.111250.5024902500-4.23
Pandua(WB)45.0012.51677.003300330013.79
Honnali(Kar)41.00215.38523.0031002900-
Faizabad(UP)40.008.111037.00242024101.89
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.332097.00245024504.26
Gorakhpur(UP)40.0033.33501.7026102585-
Jhijhank(UP)40.00900235.5025302560-
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1090.0027502750NC
Chintamani(Kar)39.002251346.002200220015.79
Dahod(Guj)36.103911.11800.0042004200-2.33
Bareilly(UP)35.0012.91869.00260026106.12
Hapur(UP)35.0016.67844.0026702670-7.61
Khalilabad(UP)35.00401360.002550182513.33
Muradabad(UP)35.00NC1103.0025802580-0.77
Saharanpur(UP)33.00102050.0026302630-8.04
Partaval(UP)31.5043.18630.50250024959.41
Mohamadabad(UP)30.00177.78735.3024602480-
Agra(UP)30.0015.383151.5025402525-0.20
Mathura(UP)30.00NC2583.0026002580-5.45
Mainpuri(UP)30.003.453471.50250025603.31
Choubepur(UP)28.0051.351356.2524802500-7.29
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.007.691789.0026002600-
Meerut(UP)27.50-8.33515.5026252620-2.42
Etawah(UP)27.00-32.52374.5025502525NC
Basti(UP)26.008.331238.00255025608.51
Firozabad(UP)25.00-7.411268.6026002590-
Naugarh(UP)25.00-28.573518.00255525606.46
Sahiyapur(UP)25.004.172047.00255025507.14
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00-14.29186.0025002500NC
Asansol(WB)23.00NC926.89310032003.33
Kolaghat(WB)23.00NC183.0025002500NC
Atarra(UP)22.5012.5721.00236023801.29
Fatehpur(UP)22.5020.972130.90246524607.17
Durgapur(WB)21.303.4859.2527002700-5.26
Puranpur(UP)20.50-2.382147.50257526004.25
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-201739.0024602450-5.75
Gazipur(UP)20.00-16.671851.0032103200-1.53
Sitapur(UP)18.508.82929.30245024503.81
Sirsaganj(UP)18.502.78812.50258026001.18
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.00-104074.0026602670-7.48
Utraula(UP)16.50-2.94241.2024002400-
Balrampur(UP)16.00-33.33781.00240024004.35
Vishalpur(UP)16.0033.33538.2025502550NC
Jafarganj(UP)16.0014.29956.002440242012.96
Pratapgarh(UP)15.503.33449.00241524158.05
Champadanga(WB)15.00-6.25538.00305033501.67
Karvi(UP)14.0016.67496.00238523903.92
Bharthna(UP)14.00-12.52186.0025302530-0.78
Farukhabad(UP)13.008.33885.504660245076.52
Raath(UP)12.504.17165.6023502350-
Bahraich(UP)12.009.09990.30242024300.83
Rasda(UP)12.0020377.00252025401045.45
Jangipura(UP)12.00-7.69505.00255025608.97
Mahoba(UP)11.504.55379.40238023905.08
Paliakala(UP)11.00-8.33441.50243024306.11
Rampurhat(WB)10.303233.302620262017.49
Hanagal(Kar)10.00150550.0018501900-2.63
Nawabganj(UP)10.00-37.5546.00163024001.88
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-50454.002540253014.93
Etah(UP)9.0050311.0025602570NC
Banda(UP)8.00-30.43276.00237523802.59
Raibareilly(UP)8.00601448.002450245013.95
Achalda(UP)8.0014.29274.102600255017.65
Haveri(Kar)7.00-7.001730--
Devariya(UP)7.007.69874.00257525854.67
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5258.00245024603.16
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251069.00280028003.70
Amroha(UP)5.00-28.57132.5025802580-0.77
Auraiya(UP)5.00150222.60250025402.04
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67403.50258025700.78
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-23.08234.002650262012.29
Tulsipur(UP)5.00-28.5761.9024002400-
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00-11.11432.602530255020.48
Nadia(WB)4.00-33.33216.00390039002.63
Akbarpur(UP)3.808.57358.00241024202.12
Naanpara(UP)3.60-40595.10241024008.56
Raiganj(WB)3.6020526.5033503350-
Khurja(UP)3.509.38205.10265026540.19
Islampur(WB)3.406.25620.8034503450-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-25191.00265026500.95
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-14.29156.90265026550.38
Safdarganj(UP)3.005025.0024502450-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.80-2099.00262526001.94
Ranaghat(WB)2.60461.404100410015.49
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.50-7.41187.1026502650NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-11.54198.20254525501.80
Jhansi(UP)2.00-90134.00246523654.23
Sonamura(Tri)1.90137.556.5028002800-
Khatra(WB)1.707098.3026502650NC
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.606.6719.7029102900-
Lalganj(UP)1.60-89.33252.1023002300-
Charra(UP)1.50-16.6790.40255025500.20
Mawana(UP)1.50-25125.7026302625-
Bilsi(UP)1.505015.0025802580-
Muskara(UP)1.507.1457.00235023753.98
Anandnagar(UP)1.4075192.502515253014.32
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.404043.20242024208.04
Bangarmau(UP)1.20-33.33201.602475247510.00
Wazirganj(UP)1.20-2044.5025802570-
Boxonagar(Tri)1.10-4526.1028002800-
Maudaha(UP)1.002524.30235023604.44
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2930.20256025500.79
Atrauli(UP)0.70-12.54.6025602550-
Risia(UP)0.70-12.570.5024102420-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-4048.7027002700NC
