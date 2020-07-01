Rice Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)1729.00-19.8113469.0024502100-
Bangarpet(Kar)306.0016.796398.0023002250-
Sultanpur(UP)230.00-14.815777.0024002375-4.00
Gondal(UP)105.00-6.256711.5024002400-2.04
Barhaj(UP)80.0033.339068.00250025204.17
Azamgarh(UP)55.00-8.334913.70258025855.52
Ballia(UP)50.00-44.442693.00255025607.37
Hardoi(UP)50.00NC7982.80250024506.84
Faizabad(UP)37.00-2.631182.00243024252.32
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.671436.5024702480-5.00
Mainpuri(UP)32.00-8.573595.50255025005.37
Manvi(Kar)30.00NC622.0018501850-
Saharanpur(UP)30.0015.382134.0026802680-6.29
Mathura(UP)28.007.692662.0025502560-7.27
Shamli(UP)28.0027.27897.9027002700-2.17
Basti(UP)26.00-13.331407.00258025809.79
Firozabad(UP)25.00-7.411349.6026102600-
Gazipur(UP)23.00-23.002570--
Partaval(UP)21.507.5672.002540255511.16
Sirsaganj(UP)20.008.11906.5025002600-1.96
Mohamadabad(UP)18.5068.18764.8024802450-
Mangaon(Mah)17.00112.5108.003500350025.00
Nawabganj(UP)17.00-5.56618.002400240050.00
Ulhasnagar(Mah)15.0050422.004000400025.00
Jangipura(UP)15.0015.38572.00256025509.40
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-10.34963.0024602480-6.82
Rasda(UP)12.0020421.00253026251050.00
Kayamganj(UP)11.00-8.331792.0025002490-4.21
Mahoba(UP)9.208.24415.80245024608.17
Vasai(Mah)8.00-81.41313.0028503480-17.39
Devariya(UP)8.00-5.88904.50259025955.28
Karvi(UP)8.00-5.88539.50244524256.54
Jafarganj(UP)8.0033.331004.002410242511.57
Unnao(UP)6.5018.18170.80247524808.32
Tundla(UP)6.0033.33222.00256025600.39
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67427.50258025700.78
Safdarganj(UP)5.0066.6755.0024702450-
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00NC436.602530253020.48
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-20269.5025502540-
Naanpara(UP)3.80-29.63627.10242024209.01
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.702.78561.8024802480-0.80
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.2014.29107.00258026100.19
Kosikalan(UP)2.40NC213.00255025452.00
Honnali(Kar)2.00-77.78534.0030003000-
Jhansi(UP)1.8020137.30248024854.86
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC80.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC79.0042004200NC
Lalganj(UP)1.00-16.67258.8023502300-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-28.5748.002510251012.05
Achnera(UP)0.80NC34.20255525500.59
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-4016.902500250028.21
Risia(UP)0.60NC73.5024202410-
Published on July 01, 2020
