Rice Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:15:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)683.00-24.61113071.0042004200-7.69
Mandya(Kar)487.00112.6615168.0021102400-
Siliguri(WB)270.000.755631.0036003600-
Barhaj(UP)110.0022.229518.00255025507.14
Gondal(UP)105.00-7.087037.0024202400-1.22
Kalipur(WB)78.005.412769.0024002400NC
Lohardaga(Jha)77.0018.46715.0025502550-
Hardoi(UP)70.0055.568157.8024502450-3.54
Ballia(UP)60.001002833.00256025407.79
Aligarh(UP)52.0015.563927.0025402540-0.39
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00252464.00243024403.40
Gorakhpur(UP)50.00-16.67739.2026602650-
Kopaganj(UP)43.00-4.441369.00258525855.30
Beldanga(WB)40.0014.291315.00270027005.88
Saharanpur(UP)39.00-7.142255.0027002700-7.38
Choubepur(UP)38.50-14.441622.8525752550-3.74
Azamgarh(UP)35.0016.675053.70258525805.51
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671327.00262026300.77
Manvi(Kar)30.0020727.0017501750-
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1575.002545254013.11
Sahiyapur(UP)30.0011.112329.00258025807.50
Firozabad(UP)27.50101426.1026252630-
Mathura(UP)27.50-1.792767.5025502550-0.78
Shamli(UP)25.0011.11966.4027602745NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00-10.712001.00260026008.33
Basti(UP)24.00-22.581514.00259025907.47
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)23.600.43675.005000500038.89
Jaunpur(UP)23.50-27.691372.00256025708.47
Nawabganj(UP)22.004.76661.002430240051.88
Vilaspur(UP)22.00-6.381533.20263026304.78
Farukhabad(UP)21.0061.541032.0025002480-5.66
Agra(UP)21.0053266.5025502560-2.67
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-16.672390.00280028151.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-4.764235.0027652745-6.27
Madhoganj(UP)20.00-36.513447.50244524507.24
Naugarh(UP)19.00-17.393625.00258025707.95
Etawah(UP)18.0012.52496.5025352535-3.61
Utraula(UP)18.009.09356.7024002400-
Sehjanwa(UP)18.00202278.502610261020.83
Sirsaganj(UP)17.50-2.78977.5025402530-5.93
Devariya(UP)16.5094.12948.002640265011.39
Bareilly(UP)15.00-6.251934.00259025855.28
Gazipur(UP)15.0015.382053.00322032200.31
Rampur(UP)14.0016.67534.50262026200.77
Jasra(UP)12.50861.5416.00251526204.79
Chintamani(Kar)12.00-69.231358.002200220015.79
Kayamganj(UP)12.00201849.0025002500-5.66
Champadanga(WB)12.00-25645.00315031505.00
Mawana(UP)10.00100164.2027702750-
Raibareilly(UP)10.00-16.671491.002450245012.90
Mainpuri(UP)10.00-33.333679.5025502570-4.14
Chorichora(UP)10.00-23.081343.002660265018.49
Jangipura(UP)10.00NC607.00256025709.40
Etah(UP)8.00-27.27363.00256025500.39
Rasda(UP)8.0033.33435.00253025401050.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.0033.331123.00280028003.70
Banda(UP)7.50-11.76299.50245024455.83
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-12.5786.8024802480-
Kannauj(UP)6.508.33432.6024802480-5.70
Chandoli(UP)5.0011.1169.202580258010.26
Robertsganj(UP)4.50-35.71236.60247024504.00
Jayas(UP)4.20-20.75700.302300230013.30
Badayoun(UP)4.00-201070.50260026104.84
Achalda(UP)4.00NC312.902500250013.12
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.0014.29446.602550254021.43
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC220.0026402650-1.31
Safdarganj(UP)3.5016.6766.5024502450-
Naanpara(UP)3.2018.52637.60244024409.91
Kosikalan(UP)3.0020220.9025602570NC
Akbarpur(UP)2.00-9.09378.10243524353.18
Charra(UP)1.70-5.56103.60255025500.99
Gandacharra(Tri)1.601007.2027602740-
Jhansi(UP)1.6014.29140.30247524854.21
Balarampur(WB)1.50-17.1317.9325802680-6.18
Boxonagar(Tri)1.4010028.2028002800-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.404052.902510251012.05
Muskara(UP)1.4016.6768.4023002350NC
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-18.7542.6029402930-
Tulsipur(UP)1.20-2076.1024002400-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0042.8656.7027002800NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-44.44204.602530254515.00
Lalganj(UP)0.80-46.67262.9023502350-
Wazirganj(UP)0.8033.3348.9026102600-
Published on July 09, 2020
