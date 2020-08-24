Rice Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:59:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)829.00579.517763.0023002450-
Dadri(UP)100.0042.862735.0059505950-
Sindhanur(Kar)95.00280709.0014701700-18.33
Kalipur(WB)86.007.53667.00235023502.17
Barhaj(UP)70.00-3011385.00259025707.92
Kasimbazar(WB)66.00-0.751979.0026502650NC
Kopaganj(UP)62.005.082058.00257525704.89
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00203180.0028502850-2.40
Hapur(UP)60.00-251552.0028402830-4.70
Bindki(UP)60.00206380.00250025005.04
Pandua(WB)52.00302003.003250325018.18
Saharanpur(UP)45.007.143120.5027802785-5.44
Jaunpur(UP)40.002.561769.502680267513.56
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC2265.002550255013.33
Hardoi(UP)40.00-33.339267.8024602500-1.60
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00-203052.502570257018.98
Mainpuri(UP)38.008.574354.5026302620NC
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC1775.00270027008.00
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC2057.00262026202.75
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00-65.711762.2025002560-
Firozabad(UP)29.005.452010.1026002630-
Bidar(Kar)25.00-3.85244.0024002400-4.00
Mathura(UP)24.00-7.693351.5025502550-0.78
Choubepur(UP)23.00-82695.4525002480-6.54
Partaval(UP)22.5012.5949.502550254511.60
Bahraich(UP)21.00-11.021314.8024002415-1.23
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-9.094746.0027902790-5.58
Agra(UP)20.00-16.673694.00267026500.38
Basti(UP)19.00-242026.50256525655.34
Bankura Sadar(WB)18.00-282526.00250026004.17
Islampur(WB)17.0021.43754.8033003300-8.33
Raiganj(WB)16.006.67654.5032003200-8.57
Champadanga(WB)16.00-11.11860.003250325014.04
Gazipur(UP)15.00-16.672306.00326032600.93
Chorichora(UP)15.00-54.551711.50252025555.66
Sirsaganj(UP)14.50-3.331321.0026402630-2.04
Farukhabad(UP)12.00NC1345.0024502460-7.55
Dahod(Guj)11.30-22.071114.70430042007.50
Sahiyapur(UP)11.00-15.382793.00256025605.79
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.30-2.83215.3031003100NC
Kayamganj(UP)10.00NC2129.0024902500-6.39
Devariya(UP)9.50-13.641169.00257525706.40
Robertsganj(UP)9.00-35.71383.10250024905.93
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-14.291677.20257025605.33
Mawana(UP)7.00-41.67421.2028102800-
Mohamadabad(UP)7.0027.27943.8024602470-
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5498.00252025202.86
Raath(UP)7.00-48.15329.2023502350-
Unnao(UP)6.906.15299.3024652450-0.40
Jhijhank(UP)6.00100506.5024802500-
Kasganj(UP)5.0025553.50259025800.78
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC349.502675267510.77
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-37.51252.00280028001.82
Raibareilly(UP)4.50-88.311753.00236024304.89
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.5028.57504.802640264025.71
Atarra(UP)4.00-20935.00241024002.12
Naanpara(UP)3.8018.75722.40240024101.69
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.00-9.09652.8024502480-5.77
Nadia(WB)3.00-40298.0033503400-11.84
Kosikalan(UP)2.5025278.50255025601.59
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.30NC91.902610261016.52
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.1031.25213.8026002600NC
Chintamani(Kar)2.00-84.6215.0040004100-
Chandoli(UP)2.0017.65110.402580260010.97
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.5015.3878.1029002900-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-62.5286.0026252625-11.02
Muskara(UP)1.50NC99.00236025000.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.3030233.002545253510.65
Melaghar(Tri)1.20-2077.90280027003.70
Jhansi(UP)1.00-16.67165.40250024905.26
Khatra(WB)0.9050112.9026002600NC
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-5044.502400240023.08
Kasipur(WB)0.51-1.925.7325602600-3.76

Published on August 24, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
