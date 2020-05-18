Rubber Board opens call centre to help growers

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, growers can contact Rubber Board call centre to get advice on diseases affected in rubber during rainy season and its control measures. Shaji Philip, Principal Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India, will answer the questions in this regard on Wednesday, May 20 from 10 am to 1 pm. The call centre number is 0481-2576622.

Know-how about the diseases and its control measures are essential to check the spreads of diseases. Growers can also use the service of WhatsApp (9496333117) and Rubber Clinic for identifying pests and diseases of rubber.

Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, etc of rubber can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office. The service is available from 09.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.