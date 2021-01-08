Rubber Board to hold training in latex harvest

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Rubber Board is organising a two-day training in latex harvest technology on January 12-13 at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam.
The training includes latex harvesting, different types of tapping knives, modern tapping methods, application of stimulants, Low Frequency Tapping, Controlled Upward Tapping, etc. According to a press release issued by the Board, the training will be conducted in strict observance of Covid protocol.
The training fee is ₹1,000 (18 per cent GST+ 1 per cent flood cess extra). SC/ST candidates will be given 50 per cent concession in fee on production of caste certificate. Members of Rubber Producers’ Societies will get 25 per cent concessions in fee on production of membership certificate. The fee can be paid direct to Account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code - CBIN0284150). Application can be sent by email : training@rubberboard.org.in) along with the details of bank receipt. For further details, contact phone 0481-2353127 or Whats App 7994650941.
