Rubber prices witness mixed trends

Physical rubber prices were in a mixed trend on Thursday. RSS 4 finished flat at Rs.130.00 and Rs.129.00 per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at Rs.125.00 per kg by Dealers. There were no genuine sellers or buyers on sheet rubber during late trading hours but RSS 5 and ISNR 20 improved further on enquiries from the non tyre sector.

In futures, the November contracts weakened to Rs.127.50 (128.31), December to Rs. 128.08 (129.54) and January to Rs.130.02 (131.89)  per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) closed marginally higher at Rs.107.74 (107.14) per kg at Bangkok. The November futures improved to Rs.107.84 (107.78), December to Rs.110.03 (109.28) and January to Rs. 112.02 (111.02)  per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4130.00 (130.00)
RSS-5127.00 (126.00)
ISNR 20118.50 (118.00)
Latex (60 per cent drc)91.50 (91.50)

 

Published on November 14, 2019
