Rubber Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:50:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.14821.40342034400.29
Kulasekaram(TN)6.0020010053.001140011400-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050216.00155001450021.09
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC48.601200012000-6.25
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)