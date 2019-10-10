Rubber Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:10:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)159.00-16.327350.603650365021.67
Udaipura(Raj)55.00-77.821390.0036003600NC
Shamli(UP)25.00-50346.00346034000.29
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-7.14927.40343034400.59
Dadri(UP)6.00NC352.0035503550-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)5.7527.78342.5036503600-
Pampady(Ker)5.00NC1518.001220013100-0.16
Parakkodu(Ker)3.002061.00258002600012.17
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC230.001240015500-3.13
Kulasekaram(TN)2.00NC10061.001070011100-
Paliakala(UP)1.10-38.8996.40360035752.27
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC46.00970010200-8.49
Published on October 10, 2019
