Rubber Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:29:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)301.5089.627953.603600365020.00
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)11.95107.83366.4036003650-
Pampady(Ker)10.001001538.001120012200-8.20
Dadri(UP)6.00NC364.0035003550-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC234.0013500124005.47
Kulasekaram(TN)1.00-5010063.001110010700-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC54.001140011750-7.32
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60NC2.401175014650-6.75
Published on October 14, 2019
