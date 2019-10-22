Rubber Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:40:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)145.00-51.918243.603600360020.00
Dadri(UP)70.001300514.0070503500-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.007.69955.40342034300.59
Kuttoor(Ker)9.0090079.201150011400-6.50
Kulasekaram(TN)6.005010091.001140011100-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC50.0098009800-7.55
Published on October 22, 2019
