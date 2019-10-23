Rubber Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:36:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)262.00-19.638490.00334234024.05
Udaipura(Raj)225.00309.091840.0036003600NC
Bareilly(UP)21.00-42.003425--
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-14.29979.40343034200.88
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC250.00155001550021.09
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC52.0099009800-6.60
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90-9081.001165011500-5.28
Published on October 23, 2019
