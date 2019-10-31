Rubber Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:06:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00NC1003.40346034301.76
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC88.201180011800-4.07
Published on October 31, 2019
