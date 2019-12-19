Rubber Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:08:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)12.00201732.00124001210011.71
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00NC85.002560021500-0.78
Kulasekaram(TN)3.00-5010241.001120011400-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC72.00111001110014.43
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50310.0012600128001.61
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC122.40126501265011.95
Vadakkenchery(Ker)0.673.0815.00122501220040.00
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)