Rubber Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:24:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Taliparamba(Ker)1.407.695.401250012700-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00-2.0010900-7.92
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-2.0012600-1.61
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC3.60125001250010.62
Published on January 07, 2020
