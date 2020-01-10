Rubber Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:17:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Sultanpur(UP)180.00-360.003550--
Vishalpur(UP)16.50-33.003340--
Lakhimpur(UP)16.00-32.003410-4.28
Pampady(Ker)12.002044.0012200122006.09
Dadri(UP)9.00-18.003600--
Kulasekaram(TN)7.00133.3326.001080010800-
Mawana(UP)4.00-8.003660--
Taliparamba(Ker)1.5015.3811.001250012700-
Paliakala(UP)1.50-3.003470-1.46
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC6.0011000109008.91
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC7.20126501250011.95
Published on January 10, 2020
