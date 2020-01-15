Rubber Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:23:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)343.00-686.003380-8.96
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)265.00-530.003650--
Udaipura(Raj)127.00-254.003600--
Pampady(Ker)10.00-16.6764.00125001220011.61
Paliakala(UP)1.50NC6.00348034703.57
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20-7.6916.001130012500-
Published on January 15, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)