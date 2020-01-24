Rubber Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:11:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kulasekaram(TN)5.0066.6742.001120010800-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.308.3321.001340013400-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC10.00115001150011.65
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC14.40133301333013.93
Published on January 24, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)