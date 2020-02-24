Rubber Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:49:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Gangoh(UP)3.10-18.4260.2031103145-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC36.0012600126001.61
Paliakala(UP)1.40-6.6715.00346034501.32
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC27.00130001310015.04
Published on February 24, 2020
rubber (commodity)