Rubber Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:12:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-901920.0034003400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-16.67424.0034003435-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC54.001250012500NC
Kapasan(Raj)0.7016.672.60340038503.03
Published on May 11, 2020
