Rubber Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:30:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)82.00-49.07740.0036003600NC
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00NC2660.0034403440-
Hapur(UP)25.0025268.0033803400-4.79
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-16.67718.00342034203.64
Dadri(UP)8.00100132.0033503350-1.47
Paliakala(UP)1.50NC40.40341034101.79
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC57.601225012250-9.26
Published on May 28, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.