Rubber Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:45:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-29.031030.0035703385-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.14970.0034103420-0.87
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC70.001240012500-0.80
Published on June 23, 2020
