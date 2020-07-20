Rubber Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:29:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00NC3564.0035603580-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00201548.0035503560-
Hapur(UP)20.0011.11724.0034703500-2.25
Dadri(UP)5.00NC242.00355035301.43
Mawana(UP)2.00NC139.4035253520-
Paliakala(UP)1.60-5.8878.80345034800.58
Published on July 20, 2020
