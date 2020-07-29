Rubber Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:29:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)110.00214.293217.0035003575-2.78
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00NC3944.0035603550-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC932.0034803520-1.97
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-201858.0035503550-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.009.091341.00346034600.87
Mawana(UP)4.00-20182.4035303530-
Dadri(UP)3.00NC278.00353035300.86
Paliakala(UP)1.30-23.5396.0034503450NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC22.001070010800-15.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC94.001250012500-19.35
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC86.401240012050-13.89
Published on July 29, 2020
