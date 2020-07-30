Rubber Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:56:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-14.294064.0035603560-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)30.00-72.733277.0035753500-0.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00251908.0035353550-
Hapur(UP)15.00-25962.0034803480-1.97
Lakhimpur(UP)13.008.331367.00345034600.58
Mawana(UP)5.0025192.4035303530-
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33286.00353035300.86
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC32.00363036501.40
Pulpally(Ker)2.0010098.001250012500-19.35
Paliakala(UP)1.20-7.6998.40346034500.29
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC88.201240012400-13.89
Published on July 30, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.